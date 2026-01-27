‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Breaks Her Silence Following Husband’s Arrest

Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert has broken her silence after her husband, actor and director Timothy Busfield, was charged with child sex abuse crimes.

Gilbert, 61, shared a statement on the Instagram account of her Modern Prairie company on Monday, marking her first public remarks following her husband’s charges.

“I’m sending you all my love and gratitude during this extraordinarily difficult time. Not only for Tim, me and our family, but in the collective heaviness so many of us seem to be carrying right now,” Gilbert said in a statement. “Add an unexpected storm to the mix, and it can all feel like a bit too much.”

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 19: Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield attend the “Nymphes D’Or – Golden Nymphs” Nominees Party during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 19, 2023 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“This season has reminded me, very clearly, how important it is to slow down, prioritize what truly matters, and allow ourselves moments of rest,” she continued. “Stepping back from the noise, the news, and even our daily responsibilities from time to time gives us space to recharge, reflect, and find our center again.”

Thanking people for the “love, patience, and support you continue to show Tim and me,” Gilbert went on, “Thank you for helping me to feel safer, more grounded, and deeply held by this extraordinary community of women here at Modern Prairie.”

“I’ll be easing back into things thoughtfully and with care – moving forward one step at a time,” she concluded. “More to come, and so much gratitude always.”

Busfield, who is best known for his time on The West Wing, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse on Jan. 9 in relation to alleged incidents involving twin 11-year-old boys on the set of FOX’s The Cleaning Lady, on which he was the director of several episodes between 2022 and 2025.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE, the twins’ mother told authorities in September 2025 that one of her sons had told a counselor he had been inappropriately touched by Busfield.

Busfield then told police that the boys’ parents were upset their sons had been replaced by a younger actor. Soon after, Busfield claimed he got a call from Warner Bros. informing him that they were investigating a complaint.

Busfield also faced allegations of sexual assault in 1994, as noted in the warrant.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.