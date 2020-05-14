Melissa Etheridge Speaks out on Son Beckett Cypher's Death

✖

On Wednesday, it was reported that Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett Cypher had died. He was 21. Hours after the news broke, Etheridge has released an official statement regarding the tragic news. On Instagram, she wrote a moving message about her son's passing, noting that her heart is "broken."

In her statement, Etheridge revealed that she lost her son due to his struggles with opioid addiction. She wrote, "He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief." She continued to write that the family has struggled with how they could have helped him amidst his struggle, but that he is "out of the pain now." Etheridge ended her statement on an incredibly touching note, writing, "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Etheridge's daughter, and Cypher's sister, Bailey Jean Cypher, also issued a statement regarding her sibling's passing. On Wednesday night, she posted a photo of herself, Cypher, and their two younger siblings, Johnnie and Miller Etheridge. Her post also included a throwback snap of herself and her brother as youngsters.

"I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother," she wrote on Instagram. "Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

Etheridge's Twitter account originally broke the news about Cypher's untimely passing. On Wednesday afternoon, the singer's team posted a message about his death, writing, "We’re sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today." They did not post any further details regarding Cypher's death.

Cypher was the son of Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher. Both he and his elder sister Bailey were born via artificial insemination. It was later revealed that David Crosby is the biological father of both children. In 2000, both Etheridge and Crosby sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes to discuss their unique situation. The "I'm the Only One" singer also touched upon the fact that her children would not be raised with a male parent in the home.

"I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day," Etheridge explained at the time. "What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game."