Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Cypher Dead at 21

Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge has passed away at the age of 21. The announcement was made on the country singer's Twitter account on Wednesday.

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read. Beckett Cypher was the child of Etheridge and Julie Cypher, who had two children together during their partnership. First was daughter Bailey in February of 1997 and son Beckett in 1998. Both children were born via artificial insemination. Later, their biological father was revealed to be singer David Crosby.

There was no additional information given, including a cause of death. However, a representative for Etheridge told Variety that a statement would be forthcoming.

Back in 2000, both Etheridge and Crosby appeared on 60 Minutes to discuss their family situation. "I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day," Etheridge explained at the time. "What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game."

Etheridge and Cypher ended up splitting up in 2000 but continued to co-parent together. They even lived in houses next to one another for a spell after separating. Back in 2017, the notoriously outspoken singer told Yahoo! that she and her kids were even prone to smoking some marijuana together form time-to-time.

"It was strange," Etheridge explained. "It was funny at first, and then they realized it's very natural [at the] end of the day. It brings you much closer. I'd much rather have a smoke with my grown kids than a drink."



In August of that year, the notoriously pro-legalization singer was arrested at the Canadian border in North Dakota for possession of marijuana, which she'd purchased in California, where it was legal. Drug-sniffing dogs detected a substance and agents discovered marijuana oil, which she said was used to help her manage pain from her cancer. By November, she'd plead down the case, which resulted in her paying $1,000 in fines and fees, as well as six months of unsupervised probation.