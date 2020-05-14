Melissa Etheridge Reveals Son Beckett Cypher's Cause of Death

✖

Singer Melissa Etheridge has revealed what caused her son Beckett Cypher's death on Wednesday at the age of 21. In a frank and heartfelt post on Instagram, Etheridge attributed her son's death to drug addiction.

"Today I joined hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge wrote. "My son Becket, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she continued. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me." Fans of Etheridge have flocked to social media to offer their support. This includes the comments section of her post.

"Melissa, I am a psych nurse and I have helped many people and families experiencing this type of loss," wrote one commenter. "I am so sorry you and your family is going through this. Addiction is a disease — one that is a thief of joy and life. Sending love to you on this tragic day."

Another added that "no amount of condolences will ever fill the void that losing a child brings, however, just know that all your fans are here for you." A third wrote that they were "gutted by your loss and sadness." They also added that "nobody should lose their beautiful boy at such a young age."

Cypher's death was announced by one of Etheridge's team members through her official Twitter account on Wednesday. "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read. Cypher was the child of Etheridge and Julie Cypher, who had two children together during their partnership. Their son was born in 1988, just one year after their daughter, Bailey. Both children were born via artificial insemination, and their biological father was revealed to be singer David Crosby.