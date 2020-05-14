Melissa Etheridge's Team Confirms Her Son Beckett Cypher's Death

✖

On Wednesday, Melissa Etheridge's camp reported some heartbreaking news about the singer's family. In a statement that was posted on Twitter, Etheridge's team confirmed that the entertainer's son, Beckett Cypher, had died. He was 21. Cypher was the child of Etheridge and Julie Cypher who had two children via artificial insemination during their relationship (son Cypher and daughter Bailey Jean). It was later revealed that his biological father was David Crosby.

Etheridge's team made the sad announcement on Wednesday. In their statement, they shared that the singer's Concerts From Home, which feature her performing various tracks from the comfort of her home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, would not go on as scheduled given the circumstances. They did not share any further details regarding Cypher's passing. Variety reported that a full statement from Etheridge's camp about Cypher's death will be forthcoming.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Following the news of Cypher's passing, many of Etheridge's fans have spoken out to offer their condolences. Numerous famous figures have also spoken out about the news. Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter, in response to Etheridge's team's message, "Oh my God oh my God no. Prayers and love to Melissa Rest In Peace dear Beckett." Rosie O'Donnell also issued a message to Etheridge on Twitter, writing, "all my love to melissa etheridge on the loss of her beautiful boy beckett ... no words #onlylove."

As Variety noted, Etheridge previously spoke about her children and her unique family life in an interview with 60 Minutes back in 2000. At the time, Etheridge sat down with her good friend, Crosby, who is the biological father of her two eldest children, to discuss their arrangement. She also addressed the fact that her children were not growing up with a male parent in the home.

“I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day,” Etheridge said. “What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game.” Shortly after their interview, Etheridge, her then-wife Julie, their two children, Crosby, and his wife, Jan, appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone.