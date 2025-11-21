Meghan Trainor Reveals Health Scare That Sparked Her 60-Pound Weight Loss

Meghan Trainor is opening up about the health scare that sparked the start of her passion for fitness and led to her losing 60 pounds.

The “Still Don’t Care” singer, 31, recently told Los Angeles’ 104.3 MYfm that developing gestational diabetes while pregnant with her second child was a pivotal moment in her “fitness journey.”

“I’ve been on a fitness journey since I got healthy. It started with when I was pregnant and I had gestational diabetes,” said Trainor, who shares sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to learn about health and fitness if I want to tour forever. I’ve got to be at my strongest if I want to lift up my kids from their crib and not pull out my back.’”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Meghan Trainor attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Now, the “All About That Bass” singer, who has also been open about using the GLP-1 medication Mounjaro, said she strength trains three times a week and is “focused on health” in general.

“Now I’m obsessed with like how’s my hormones? How’s my gut? Because I just want to feel good, because this job is hard to do if you don’t feel good,” Trainor explained.

One thing the Grammy winner has been “rattled” by is the criticism she’s faced for losing weight and for using a GLP-1.

“I got a lot of hate for being thinner,” Trainor confessed, adding, “It’s weird—I’m finally so proud of myself and starting to love myself, and I’ve never gotten more hate. I was confused, lost, really sad and heartbroken that I took care of myself but everyone’s angry.”

“Everyone was like, ‘Why are you thin now? You’re ‘All About the Bass’ girl,’” she went on. “I was 19 when I came out with that song and I’ve been on a fitness journey since.”

Trainor said it’s been important for her to lean on her support system during the hard times. “My therapist is like, ‘You give these strangers so much power,’” she remarked, adding, “I hate it when she says that because I was like, ‘Ew! I don’t want to give strangers power. I want to have my own power and not care.’”