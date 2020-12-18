Meghan McCain Slams Donald Trump for 'Still Obsessing Over' Dad John McCain After Trump Calls Him 'Overrated'

✖

Meghan McCain recently slammed President Donald Trump for "still [obsessing] over" her dad, John McCain, after the outgoing U.S. president called the late senator "overrated." It all started when Trump shared an article on Twitter about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. In reference to the story, Trump added, "Check out last in his class John McCain, one of the most overrated people in D.C."

McCain got wind of Trump's comments about her father, and in turn she shared his post and criticized him for continuing to be focused on the former presidential candidate, even though it's been two years since his death. She then got personal, blaming Trump's behavior on the belief that "no one will ever love you" the way "they loved" her father. She then called Trump a "disgrace" to "the presidency," and praised her father for serving his country. McCain concluded her tweet by ridiculing Trump for losing the state of Arizona to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, where her father served as a senator for many years.

Two years after he died, you still obsess over my dad. It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him. He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency. You couldn't even pull it out in Arizona... https://t.co/5RBH5LwvQz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 18, 2020

McCain's mother, Cindy, was said to be instrumental in helping Biden win in Arizona, as she publicly endorsed him ahead of election day. Following Biden's victory in the state, Cindy issued a statement, writing, "This was a hard fought election but now that the votes are counted, it is time to do the work of uniting our state and our country. Arizona has a long history of conducting its elections honestly and with integrity, and 2020 was no exception.

Cindy went on to say, "Arizonans should not be trying to cast doubt on the legitimate outcome of this race. The race in this state is not close enough to meet the legal standard for a recount, so we should accept the results and get on with the healing we need." Finally, she referenced "frivolous lawsuits and unfounded allegations" by Trump and his campaign team, "that are intended only to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election benefit no one and harm our state."

She eventually concluded her statement by writing, "Of all people, I know what it is like to lose an election, so I am sympathetic to those who wished the election had come out another way, but I remember John’s example in 2008 of accepting the decision of the voters and moving on to the next challenge. So I hope all Arizonans and Americans will join me in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris."