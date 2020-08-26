Meghan McCain Shares Candid Photos of Dad John McCain on 2-Year Anniversary of His Death

✖

Two years after the death of Sen. John McCain, his daughter, Meghan McCain, is remembering her dad with a collection of candid family photos. The View co-host took to Twitter on the anniversary of her father's death at the age of 81 due to cancer on Aug. 25, 2018, calling the milestone "harder than I thought it would be," and sharing videos and photos she hoped could "make all of us smile."

There were several videos of the Arizona senator cooking. "This was one time when I asked for a BLT for lunch and he decided to cook 100lbs of bacon," Meghan wrote alongside one clip. "He loved to grill and cook and it was never healthy, ever." Sharing another clip of the late politician seasoning ribs, the talk show personality revealed his recipe has yet to be imitated by the family.

Today is harder than I thought it would be... so here are few memories of my Dad that I hope make all of us smile. 1. This was one time when I asked for a BLT for lunch and he decided to cook 100lbs of bacon. He loved to grill and cook and it was never healthy, ever. pic.twitter.com/disJNz5rgP — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

Accompanying a photo of the father-daughter duo dressed to the nines, Meghan wrote, "He absolutely hated wearing a tuxedo more than maybe anything. I was trying to make him laugh in this photo." Another photo showed John with his dog Burma, whom Meghan said: "only loved him and would follow him everywhere and go ballistic when he wasn’t around."

This is his dog Burma who only loved him and would follow him everywhere and go ballistic when he wasn’t around. pic.twitter.com/gEdRJqBfqA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

"He loved being a Dad," continued Meghan, currently expecting her first child with husband Ben Domenech, sharing a black-and-white photo from her childhood. She added with a FaceTime screenshot, "We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humor the most. Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience, the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him. ...I hope my child is just like you."

Cindy McCain also shared a tribute to John Tuesday, recalling her late husband's "smile, your sense of humor, your intelligence, and laughter," adding that of all the things she misses, his "loyalty" is what hits her the most. "There isn’t one hour I don’t think of you or one hour I don’t miss you," Cindy wrote in an Instagram post. "Being quarantined up north where you chose to spend your last months has been loving, enlightening and also very difficult. I feel close to you, but also very alone sometimes. I know you are here because I feel it every day."

"Occasionally you remind me to buck up and move forward. I won’t let you down, but oh god I miss you," she continued, noting that she would memorialize him on the anniversary by hiking up a hill "to give you some flowers and to let you know how much I love you. Your beloved valley is still yours!"