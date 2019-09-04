Meghan McCain and Joy Behar React to ‘The View’ Feud Rumors

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar may make a lot of headlines for butting heads politically on The View, but the two co-stars deny any long-lasting feud between them backstage. Despite the fact that viewers of the long-running ABC daytime talk show have speculated if the two are at odds, McCain and Behar insist that they get along.

“Of all the people backstage, we actually get along the best,” McCain, 34, told Entertainment Tonight. “Because we always want to watch news after and still talk about it.”

Behar, 76, agreed, chiming in, “Yeah, it’s true.”

McCain said they get along so well they should be considered for other roles. “Normally, we disagree but it’s still a lot of good stuff coming up. I always thought they should have us moderate the debates,” she said. “Because you’re gonna get, first all, we’re not going to BS anyone. … We are also going to ask all the questions that both extreme sides of the party want to know and I think that’s important.”

“They’re too scared of us,” Behar said.

Both agreed that they think many conservatives are apprehensive about coming on The View. “It’s not always a nice environment for Republicans,” McCain said. “But I also think that if you can’t come and do our table, you have no business being in politics or elected office or, God forbid, the presidency. Because if this scares you, you gotta grow up.”

“Exactly,” Behar agreed. “You can’t handle The View, get off.”

“If you can’t handle Joy and Meghan, you shouldn’t be running for office,” McCain exclaimed.

After a month-long hiatus, the two talked about their repartee now that they’re back for Season 23. “[Meghan] likes to use that phrase, ‘Did I just throw shade at you?’ I love that,” Behar quipped. “She’s got all these hip phrases.”

McCain also explained why it’s important for her to voice her opinion on The View. “Sometimes I’m calm, sometimes I’m not. I mean, people that watch the show know that,” she said. “I try to just remind myself that I’m representing 50 percent of the country. I’m representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair and it’s really important.”

She credited former host Elisabeth Hasselbeck for blazing trail for her. “I also try to think of, as cheesy as it sounds, what Elisabeth Hasselbeck used to mean to me when I was young, cause I used to watch The View in college and she was really such an icon for young Republican women,” she said. “I hope I’m giving that to anyone that’s watching. …I was just in Wyoming, I know there’s like people in the middle of the country that feel like they’re really happy that someone’s representing them.”