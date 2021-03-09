Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Calls out 'Snotty' Prince Harry

✖

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is calling the couple out following her and Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS Sunday evening. He's not the only one. Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, is also sharing her thoughts and their sit-down with the longtime host also sparked a response from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Now, Markle's father admitted that he hung up on Harry during the last conversation they ever had just ahead of the Royals' wedding.

"Harry had said to me at that point, 'If you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you,'" Thomas claimed to Good Morning Britain, according to Us Weekly. "And me, laying in a hospital bed after I've had a procedure and getting a stent put here and a stent put here, felt that that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him. And that's the last conversation we ever had."

Thomas said the last time they spoke they texted as well. "The last time we spoke — actually, we didn't speak, we actually texted each other — I was laying in a hospital bed after having a heart attack." He then added, "I had to tell them that I couldn't come to the wedding. At that point, we had pretty much said goodbye."

In a bonus clip that was released just one day after their sit-down, Markle claimed she didn't really know her sister, Samantha, even though they've shared the same father. This sparked a response from Samantha claiming she doesn't know how the two wouldn't know each other since they've been in each other's lives throughout the years, even showing pictures to Inside Edition. However, it's unclear how often they spent time together.

Good Morning Britain will no longer have Piers Morgan as a host following his comments he made about Markle after the interview. On Monday's episode, Morgan stormed off set after being called out by one of his co-hosts, Alex Beresford. "Who did you go to?" Morgan started to say as a response to Markle's remarks about her mental health. "What did they say to you? I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report." However, he got called out by Beresford when he admitted that Morgan "spouts off on a regular basis" and that he's tired of hearing it because it's hard to watch. After 40,000 complaints were sent in between Monday and Tuesday about the former Good Morning Britain host, an investigation has been launched on behalf of Ofcom.