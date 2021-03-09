Queen Elizabeth Statement on Harry and Meghan Interview With Oprah - Live Updates
Queen Elizabeth has broken her silence following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Tuesday, just two days after the tell-all interview sent social media into a storm, the queen released a statement saying she was “saddened” to learn of the “challenges” the royal couple faced. The statement marked the first public remark from a member of the British royal family and came just hours after her son, Prince Charles, declined answering questions from reporters about the interview.
#BREAKING: Statement from the Queen #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/j6Q0lprrXD— Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 9, 2021
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.