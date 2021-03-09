Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Claims Truth Was ‘Totally Ignored’ During Oprah Interview

✖

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle claims the truth was "totally ignored" during her Oprah Winfrey interview that aired Sunday evening. Markle and her husband Prince Harry delivered a highly-anticipated interview on the CBS network that now has her sister and Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth responding. Samantha claims, "The truth was totally ignored and omitted" according to Inside Edition after Markle claimed, "I don't really know [her]," in a bonus clip from their interview.

Markle and Samantha share the same father, Thomas Markle, and Samantha has been quick to share her thoughts and concerns from early on. She even published a book, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, which was released in January. "I think it would be very hard to 'tell all' when you don't know me," Markle said after Winfrey confronted her about her sister's book. "I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know. I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings."

Samantha disagreed saying, "I don't know how she can say, 'I don't know her' and she was an only child." She added, "We've got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me?" The 56-year-old then shared photos of the two together throughout the years, including one from Samantha's graduation in 2008. However, there is still not a lot of clarity on how often the two would see each other throughout the decades.

In the bonus clip that was revealed on CBS This Morning on Monday, Markle says that her sister only changed her last name back to "Markle" when she and Prince Harry started dating. "[She] changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s ... only when I started dating Harry. I think that says enough." However, Samantha claims that wasn't true either.

Their detailed interview also sparked a response from the Queen. In an official statement, she wrote, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

During their interview, Harry did speak highly of his grandmother but noted that he and his brother Prince William have taken some time away and allowed space between them. He hopes that time will heal all, but for now, while he did not clarify how often they communicate if any at all, that they are not on the best of terms at the moment.