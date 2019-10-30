Meghan Markle’s Ex Boyfriend, Celebrity Chef Cory Vitiello’s Mother Responds to ‘Shocking’ Hostility Aimed at Duchess

Meghan Markle’s ex boyfriend’s mother is coming to her defense online as she backs a new letter written in Markle’s defense regarding the public scrutiny. The mother of Markle’s ex, chef Cory Vitiello, Joanne took to social media to share her support for the 72 women and members of Parliament who wrote a letter of support towards the new royal. Joanne’s tweet — which has now been deleted — showed followers exactly where she stands and how she feels.

“It’s about time! (So sad and shocking that there’s so much jealousy, hostility and bullying directed her way!)” the tweet read according to InTouch.

The letter of support for Markle reads, “As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family. You have our assurance that we stand with you in solidarity on this. We will use the means at our disposal to ensure that our press accept your right to privacy and show respect an that their stories reflect the truth.”

Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister, Brian Mulroney, also showed support of the letter by tweeting the letter alongside a few sweet words of her own.

Joanne admitted that her son and Markle were “serious” and that she and her family were “very fond” of the new royal.

“She is a lovely, lovely woman. Very smart, very bright, very caring. She’s a warm personality, very sincere. We very much enjoyed the time we spent with her. She fit very well into our family. The Royal Family, and Britain, [are] very lucky to have her,” she told The Daily Mail.

Markle and Vitiello dated from May 2014 through May 2016, all the way up until she met Prince Harry.

“I’ll just let you know that we were very fond of her,” Joanne added. “It was serious. They were together that length of time. They were living together in the house, and they were in their 30’s, so they weren’t young kids.”

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the couple opened up in a vulnerable way about how they truly feel about the press and Markle’s new life as a royal. The former Suits actress admitted that while she knew what she was getting into, she at least figured it would be “fair.”

“I have said for a long time to H — that is what I call him. It’s not enough to just survive something, right? That is not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I’ve tried. I’ve really tried, but I think what that does internally is probably really damaging. The biggest thing that I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” she stated.