Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Secret Backyard Wedding Wasn't Legitimate

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed she and Prince Harry had a small private marriage ceremony three days before the lavish spectacle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle that millions of people saw around the world. However, their spokesperson has since clarified exactly what she meant. The two were not legally married until the public ceremony on May 19, 2018.

"We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" Markle told Winfrey during the special, which aired on CBS Sunday night. "The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury." Harry said it was "just the three of us" at the ceremony. Meghan and Harry's spokesperson later told E! News that they were not legally married until the wedding on May 19. The backyard ceremony was mostly for "sentimental reasons."

Markle, 39, also clarified the details of an alleged incident with bridesmaid dresses during the lead-up to the wedding. In November 2018, months after the wedding, sources told British tabloids that Markle made Kate Middleton, her sister-in-law and wife of Prince William, cry during a dress fitting for Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte. The report surfaced as others began suggesting there was a "rift" between Middleton and Markle. "They are very different women, despite their similar circumstances," one source told Express at the time. Markle is an "extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy," the source said.

However, Markle told Winfrey the opposite happened. She said the Duchess of Cambridge "made me cry," and the issue "really hurt my feelings." Markle declined to go into further detail though since Middleton did apologize. "I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something," Markle told Winfrey. "But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

The Royal Family has not released an official statement on the special, which included many more bombshells from Markle and Harry, 36. Royal reporter Omid Scobie told E! News he does expect one to come soon, though. "I spent much of this morning on the phone and texts to various aides at the royal households to try and get reaction or comment to the claims made by the couple," Scobie explained. "There has, of course, been none from the palace so far but I do understand that they are taking their time to work on an appropriate statement."