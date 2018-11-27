Kate Middleton Was Left in Tears After Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Fitting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wedding

As it turns out, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton haven’t become the best of friends. The two Royal Family members sparked rumors that they’re feuding upon the news that Markle and Prince Harry were moving out of Kensington Palace — and now, news surfaced that the Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears during preparations for Markle and Harry’s wedding.

That, combined with sources who told Cosmopolitan that there has been “tension” behind the scenes due to Markle being “quite opinionated” and Harry being “very dictatorial as of late,” fans of the Royal Family have wondered if the sisters-in-law are getting along.

The Daily Mail‘s correspondent Rebecca English said that Markle and Middleton are “simply very different people,” while The Daily Telegraph‘s Camilla Tominey, who broke the news of Harry and Markle’s relationship, wrote that some drama went down during Harry and Markle’s wedding preparations.

According to two separate sources, “Kate was left in tears following a bridesmaids dress fitting for Princess Charlotte,” Tominey wrote. A source told Tominey that “Kate had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional.”

“They are very different women, despite their similar circumstances,” one source told Express. “Meghan is extrovert, whereas Kate is quite shy.”

However, as previously reported, there was no specific falling out between the two duchesses — and tensions may be to blame on Harry and William instead. A source told Vanity Fair that while “Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don’t have a lot in common,” they “have made an effort to get along” and that “any issues are between the brothers.”

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” a source told Vanity Fair about when Harry started bringing Markle around the family during the holidays last year. “They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.”

On Saturday, Kensington Palace announced that Harry and Markle would be moving to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the statement read. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residences will be on the estate.”

Frogmore Cottage, a gift from Queen Elizabeth II, boasts 10 bedrooms, a gym and yoga studio and other amenities. The residence will undergo some major renovations before the couple moves in with their baby.