Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: How to Watch If You Missed It Live

✖

Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted on CBS Sunday night. The entire special, which aired over a two-hour block, is available to stream online in its entirety if you missed it. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special is available to watch for free at CBS.com or the new CBS App. Winfrey also gave a follow-up interview to CBS This Morning's Gayle King Monday morning, which is also available to watch on YouTube. CBS has not announced plans to re-air the special, but when if the network does, you will be able to stream it live on Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

Notably, the special is not available to watch on ViacomCBS' new streaming platform Paramount+. The special was viewable on the app when it aired through the "live TV" function, but the only thing available on Paramount+ that features Markle and Harry are the Smithsonian Channel documentaries Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle and Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan and Harry. A source told Variety that Winfrey's production company, Harpo, retained streaming rights to the special and it will only be available on CBS.com for the next 30 days. Harpo has a streaming deal with Apple TV Plus, while Markle and Harry have a deal with Netflix.

There were almost too many bombshells dropped in the interview to count. One stunning revelation came when Markle and Harry revealed there were "concerns and conversations" among members of the royal family about the skin color of their future children. Before Archie was even born, they had concerns about "how dark" he would be. Markle and Harry refused to go into more detail on this out of fear it would be too damaging to the family. On CBS This Morning, Winfrey did say that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were not part of that conversation.

In another portion of the interview, Harry said he believes his mother, the late Princess Diana, would be sad about how his exit from the royal family has played out. "I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," Harry explained. "I brought what my mom left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this, so touching back on what my mother would think of this, I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

Harry and Markle also pulled down the curtain on the close relationship the royal family has with the U.K. tabloids. Harry told Winfrey the tabloids "control" the royals through "fear," creating a "toxic environment" he needed to escape. His father, Prince Charles, "had to make peace with" the situation, Harry said. Harry also said Charles stopped taking his calls at one point because he "took matters into my own hands."

Markle also explained why their son Archie is not a prince and simply known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She said that was the royal family's decision, not hers. Archie was also denied security because he was not going to be a prince. Under the current royal guidelines, only Prince William's children are princes or princesses, excluding Queen Elizabeth's other great-grandchildren.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.