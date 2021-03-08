Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Family Photo With Archie 1 Day After Oprah Interview

✖

One day after their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new family photo with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as PEOPLE reported. The image was taken by photographer Misan Harriman, who shared the photo on their Instagram account. In their caption, Harriman noted sharing the photo was a wonderful way to celebrate International Women's Day, as the couple shared during their interview that they were expecting a baby girl.

In the black-and-white photo, Markle can be seen cradling Archie as Harry wraps his arms around both his wife and son. The former Suits star can be seen donning a flowy dress and a bright smile as she posed for the shot. Harriman wrote in the caption that he's welcoming Harry to the "Girl Dad" club, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared during their interview with Winfrey that they're expecting a baby girl. The photographer wrote, "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H." As he noted at the end of the caption, Harriman took the snap on an iPad during their remote shoot.

Harry and Markle announced that they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day. At the time, they shared a photo taken by Harriman in which Markle could be seen laying on the grass with her head on Harry's lap. Shortly after the image was released, Harriman spoke to British Vogue and said that the duke and duchess, who are longtime friends of his, are "absolute soulmates." The photographer explained, "With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates. When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book."

During their interview with Winfrey, Harry and Markle shared that they are expecting a baby girl. The prince said, "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Winfrey then asked whether they are planning to have more children in the future, to which Harry said, "Two is it." He added, when asked about his feelings about fatherhood, "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl ... now we've got our family, and we've got four of us."