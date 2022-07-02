Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Alleged Response to Royal Family 'Burying' Bullying Investigation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't get any new information from Buckingham Palace related to bullying allegations and the palace investigation into them. The Royal Family noted that the results of that investigation won't be released and the current state is where it shall stay.

According to E! News, this is highly disappointing news for the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with a source confirming the details to the outlet. The decision to bury the findings came on June 29, with a senior aide announcing the investigation was complete but there would be no additional info.

The probe was launched back on March 3, 2021 after a report in The Times on claims against Markle and Harry filed by their former staff. "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the palace said at the time. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

The claims made in The Times were alleged to have happened in 2018, with Markle being singled out for allegedly driving "two personal assistants out of the royal household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member." The report was also timed to drop days ahead of Markle and Harry's sit down with Oprah Winfrey. The quickly responded to the report, admitting they both were "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma." They both added that Markle is "determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The interview with Winfrey raised a ton of eyebrows about The Royal Family and crafted this pigeonhole view into the royal world that was far from glamourous. The alleged discussion over the color of Harry and Markle's baby is a moment that still stands out. The couple have returned to the U.K. a few times since making their break and moving to the U.S. in California. Most recently, the couple met with Queen Elizabeth before he jubilee celebration. It was also the first time the queen had a chance to meet Baby Lilibet.