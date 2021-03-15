Meghan Markle's Bullying Claims Reportedly Prompt Palace Appointed Lawyers to Investigate

✖

The bullying claims against Meghan Markle have reportedly prompted Buckingham Palace to appoint lawyers to investigate the allegations. According to Page Six, "independent external investigators" are being brought in to determine if there is any validity to the claims that Markle created a toxic work environment for staffers, during her time there. Markle has been accused of bad behavior which allegedly resulted in staffers breaking down emotionally.

Page Six adds that neither Markle nor Prince Harry are expected to be interviewed in connection to the investigation, as the independent review hopes to "learn lessons" by uncovering evidence from past and current employees. In all, a total of five staffers have been connected to the allegations, including two senior aides who claim to have been bullied by Markle. Another staffer stated that they were "humiliated" by the Duchess, and also alleged that she had done the same to two other former staffers.

Markle has reportedly denied the accusations, but Page Six states that Royal sources have claimed there are more details yet to emerge. "The actual worst incidences haven’t come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell," one insider said. A second added, "There’s a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn’t been told."

In an email, the couple’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, claimed, "I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year." He added that Markle had exhibited "totally unacceptable" behavior, and stated, "The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights." This email was reportedly forwarded to the palace HR department but did not progress any further.

Additionally, there is reportedly a lot of talk surrounding Harry's claims that his father, Prince Charles, cut him off financially after he left England. "It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements. The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America, while they found their feet," an insider close to Charles stated. A separate source added, "What f—ing hypocrisy. When Harry and Meghan left last year, they wanted to become 'financially independent.'"

Ahead of the public allegations, Markle and Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah, which did not air until after the accusations had been made public. In the interview, among many other claims, Markle alleged that there had been conversations regarding what their child's skin color would look like, prior to her giving birth to their son Archie. Harry supported her claim but stated that he would not speak of those conversations.