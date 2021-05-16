Royal Family Aides Reportedly Want Harsh Punishment Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After Interviews

✖

Prince Harry's recent interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert certainly got people talking, and not necessarily in a positive way. The prince got quite frank about his upbringing, calling it "a mix between The Truman Show," a 1998 film starring Jim Carrey about a man who finds out that his life is a reality show, "and being in a zoo."

Harry also spoke about how he wants to parent his children differently than he was raised in statements that definitely raised a few eyebrows. He admitted that Prince Charles handed down a "cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering" to him, explaining that "when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered" and vowed to "make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on."

As a response to the latest interview, several senior aides to the Royal Family released a statement to The Daily Mail calling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles to be revoked following this "disgraceful" attack. "People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave," said one aide. "To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful. The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasizing that he's no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn't have the titles."

Another insider claimed that the "toxicity" between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family was becoming too much and that the couple should give up their titles completely. "They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist but are not used, like they agreed to do with their HRHs," another source claimed. "They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not."

Things between Prince Harry and Prince Charles have been particularly strained since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Charles is allegedly "still fuming" about what the couple revealed. "Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop," a royal source told Us Weekly. The family reunited for Prince Philip's funeral, but the cracks in the armor will not be so easily mended.