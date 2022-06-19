Royal Family's Report on Meghan Markle Bullying Claims Reportedly 'Buried'

The Buckingham Palace report into allegations that Meghan Markle bullied staff members will reportedly not be released. Royal sources told The Sunday Times that the independent inquiry has already led to changes in human resources policies. However, the report itself will be "buried" from public eyes to protect the privacy of those interviewed.

The results of the report will "be kept under wraps to protect the privacy of those who took part and to limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace," sources told The Times, via Insider.

Some people involved in the investigation are not happy, accusing the palace of burying the report, which inspired Buckingham Palace to improve "the policies and procedures" in human resources. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly paid an independent law firm to conduct the investigation. The palace has not commented on The Times' report.

Back in March 2021, just before Prince Harry and Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS, The Times of London reported that Markle bullied two Buckingham Palace staffers while she was still living in the U.K. Jason Knauf, who served as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's communications secretary, reportedly filed a complaint in October 2019, accusing Markle of driving "two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member." A source claimed "members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears," while another source told The Times it felt "more like emotional cruelty and manipulation."

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned." The palace pointed to their "Dignity at Work" policy, adding that they "will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Markle quickly denied the allegations through a spokesperson. "Let's just call this what it is -- a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson later said Markle was "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."