Prince Harry Tells Hoda Kotb About His and Meghan Markle's Recent Visit With the Queen

Prince Harry opened up about all kinds of things in his new interview on The Today Show – including his recent surprise visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle just stopped by Windsor Castle this month where they saw the queen for the first time since their royal exit. From the sound of it, the experience was pretty wholesome for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Markle made an impromptu stop in London during a break from the 2022 Invictus Games – a veteran event that Prince Harry founded. While there they got to see the queen and catch up on their new lifestyle as well as her recent health scares. Prince Harry told Today anchor Hoda Kotb that he was glad to personally check in on the support propping his 95-year-old grandmother up.

"I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her," he said. "You know, home – home for me, now, is, you know, for the time being, in the states."

Kotb referenced previous comments from the queen, who has said that Prince Harry has a knack for making her laugh. He confirmed that he was able to get a laugh out of her on this visit as well. Chuckling at the question, he said: "Yeah, I did. It was really nice to catch up with her... She's always got a great sense of humor with me."

Prince Harry did not directly address rumors and speculation about the queen's health, but strongly implied that she is doing well. He said: "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her... She's on great form." The queen was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness back in October and then again in February when she contracted COVID-19. As far as we know right now she is in good health, but royal admirers are always speculating about her advanced age.

As for Prince Harry, he is nearing the end of the 2022 Invictus Games. They are an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military service members and veterans. Prince Harry founded the games and the first event was held in 2014. He based the idea on the Warrior Games in the U.S.

This year's Invictus Games were held in The Netherlands, in The Hague. The competition is expected to conclude on Friday, April 22. The location for next year's games has already been selected – Düsseldorf, Germany in mid-September. The games are streaming live on various sports channels on YouTube, or on the BBC.