Meghan Markle Mocked on Live TV by Popular Comedian

The criticism for Meghan Markle, unfortunately, does not seem to end. According to The Mirror, Epic Gameshow host Alan Carr shared a joke about Markle during an episode of the program. Although, several users on social media have spoken out against the joke in light of the shocking revelations that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, made during their March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On the game show, Carr asked one of the contestants what her nickname was during the Bullseye segment. She, in turn, said that she goes by the nickname "Queen of the palace." At that point, the popular comedian said, "I think that's the nickname Meghan had her heart set on." He added, "And look how that turned out." Of course, it wasn't long before viewers took to social media to weigh in on Carr's statement. One individual wrote, "Alan Carr is a funny man, there's no denying that. But he's gone too far with that Meghan Markle comment after all that she's come to reveal recently." Another tweeted, "Epic Gameshow, really? Making snide remarks about Meghan Markle. Are we still on this subject? That's actually annoyed me."

Carr's comments come about two months after Markle and Harry engaged in a wide-ranging interview with Winfrey, during which the couple shared several allegations regarding the British royal family. One of the most shocking revelations that they shared revolved around the fact that one member of the British royal family raised concerns about the color of baby Archie's skin. On the program, Harry did not reveal who was the individual who raised those concerns, but Winfrey later clarified that it was not his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, or his grandfather, the late Prince Philip. That wasn't the only shocking moment of the interview though, as the Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she was contemplating self-harm due to the vitriol that she experienced as a working member of the family.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," Markle told Winfrey. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore." The former actor later issued a reminder for people to be kind to others, especially as they don't know what is truly going on with them. Markle added, "I think so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. No idea. Even the people that smile and shine the brightest lights. You need to have compassion for what is actually potentially going on."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.