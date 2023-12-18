Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had some business deals fall through lately, and they pair reportedly believes that the Royal Family is behind the blocking. Speaking to U.K. news outlet Express, a source revealed the claims, saying, "There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn't lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family."

The insider went on to say, "Both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand. Harry wore a [Dior] suit to the Coronation and the Sussexes were starting to build up their partnership with the fashion house." They added, "Then the focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family. To add salt to the wounds, the actress playing Kate Middleton [in The Crown's final series on Netflix] was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing."

Harry and Markle have had a strained relationship with his family ever since the couple resigned from their Royal duties and did an interview with Oprah that revealed some shocking claims, such as the comments made about the color of their son Archie's skin ahead of his birth. According to Markle and Harry, the senior Royals actively tried to deny their son Archie his royal birthright as a prince but never gave an official answer as to why. They elaborated that there were correlating conversations about "how dark" Archie's skin color would be.

Markle stated that "in the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." Harry, however, was clear that these were not conversations he intended to ever speak of again. There was no mention of who the conversations were with. It wasn't until later that speculation began regarding King Charles possibly being the one to make the comments, though this has since been denied by Buckingham Palace officials.

Last month, author Omid Scobie released his new book, Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." At one point in the book, Scobie addresses the racism allegations but does not name the individuals who were involved. However, the book had to be pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after the Dutch translation of Endgame included the names of the accused individuals. British talk show host Piers Morgan later revealed that King Charles and Kate Middleton are the two "senior royals" alleged to have made skin-color comments.