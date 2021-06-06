Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Demoted by Royal Family

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been officially demoted by the Royal family since stepping down from their duties and fleeing the U.K. for the U.S. According to the Royal family website, the couple is now listed underneath Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and the Princess Royal and the Duke of York. The Queen has been removed and is now featured higher on the page.

The Prince of Wales has been pushed to the top of the royal family list, reflecting his new stance as the closest heir to the crown. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved to lower places on the list, the site still describes their time as being equally split between the U.S. and the U.K. The news comes after Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex held their first interview since the couple was married in 1999.

Reflecting on Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Edward and his wife spoke to the Telegraph, lamenting on how the somber event seemed to make time "stand still." "I think the fact that there were so few of us only served to raise the intensity of it," Wessex said of the service, which took place in April 2021. His official cause of death is listed as old age.

"It's always difficult with these kinds of things because you're in the middle of it, so you've got no idea what it necessarily looks like from the outside. It became really poignant to be there because it was suddenly so very intimate," Prince Phillip said of the event, per PEOPLE. His wife expressed other feelings on the other hand. "You don't actually think about lots of people watching, because it becomes so personal."

She continued: "I really felt for friends and family, as well as people from the Duke's organizations who were devastated that they couldn't pay their respects. But it would have been the same for every other family everywhere else." As for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's abrupt exit and explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple shared a laugh as they assured their constituents that the royal family continues to be a family first –– promising that the shared information did not cause any larger riffs.