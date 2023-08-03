Meghan Markle Return Teased for Rumored TV Series Revival

Could the Duchess of Sussex return to her old TV stomping grounds? Not likely, but the show could still return!

With Suits setting viewing records across its streaming homes, including Netflix where it was added around a month ago. With that newfound success, plenty of talk has come about a revival or reboot of the series after its final season in 2019.

According to TV Line's interview with Suits executive producer Gene Klein, who served as a non-writing producer for the show's entire run, the resurgence on streaming has made some ideas pop into his head and several others about more suits.

Meghan Markle-Starring 'Suits' Sets Record Years After Show's Endhttps://t.co/3UQ3cd9yWC — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 30, 2023

"I was surprised. I'm very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen," Klein told the outlet. "The first time the [Nielson] weekly Top 10 came out and the first three seasons were in there, I thought, 'Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they'll keep on moving through the seasons,' and that's exactly what's happening. People are sticking with it. It's lovely."

"I've mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point. But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of," he adds before cooling any excitement related to a Meghan Markle return. "I would assume that's just not possible."

That said, having a Suits revival in the first place is the big hurdle to making anything happen. According to Entertainment Tonight, Markle has shared some interest in a Suits reunion, though she might not be as serious as most expect. It did make for a great joke in her viral 40th birthday video with Melissa McCarthy, teasing her with a big surprise.

"Are you finally going to do a Suits reunion?" McCarthy asks. "OK, I love Suits, but why would I do a Suits reunion for my birthday?" Markle responded. "Why would the cast of Friends do a reunion for my birthday? But they did it," McCarthy hits back.

The one pure success Markle has right now is Suits, which could be just what the Duchess of Sussex needs to jumpstart that life in America she's been working on. Prince Harry could even play her TV husband or some janitor at the law firm. The possibilities are endless!