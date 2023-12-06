Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wrong End of Heartbreaking Snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently ended up on the wrong end of a heartbreaking snub. The Daily Mail reports that the couple is not being invited to the wedding of Harry's close friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster. A source close to Grosvenor spoke with the outlet and said that he is "incredibly sad" about the decision, but had to be mindful following the Royal row situation that caused complications for his sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding to Edward van Cutsem at Chester Cathedral in 2004.

"Hugh knows how sensitive wedding invitations can be," a friend of the family told the Daily Mail. Almost 20 years ago, Camilla Parker Bowles was invited to Lady Tamara Grosvenor's wedding ceremony, but was told that she would not be permitted to sit with her husband, then-Prince Charles. She was expected to sit several rows behind the Royals, and would also have to arrive separately. This was due to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip planning to attend the ceremony.

At the time, a Buckingham Palace courtier was quoted as saying, "It may provoke comment on the day, but Her Majesty will also be attending and she is a stickler for protocol. A pew will be set aside for the members of the Royal Family attending, and it would be inappropriate for Mrs Parker Bowles to sit beside Prince Charles since she has no official standing. Even for Mrs Parker Bowles to arrive with the Prince at the event, in the presence of the Queen, would be to confer rights and status upon her that she simply does not have."

The sad situation is just another in a line of tough circumstances that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have had to face lately. Harry and his brother Prince William have been somewhat estranged for a while now, and the chances of reconciliation between the two brothers are reportedly worse than ever. Recently, William's wife, Kate Middleton, was named as one of the "royal racists" who allegedly voiced concerns over the color of Harry and Markle's son Archie's skin prior to the child's birth. Not, a source tells The Daily Beast that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan.

The source claims that Kate had "no idea" she was one of the Royals accused of making racist comments about Archie, and is "as shocked as everyone else" about the developments. "It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don't want to see Harry and Meghan. Now we know why. They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again."