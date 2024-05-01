Barbra Streisand Grilled for Asking Melissa McCarthy If She Used Ozempic

Barbra Streisand made a big oops online that social media users felt was shady. In an Instagram comment under Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy's recent photo, the singer asked the actress if her recent weight loss was on ozempic in the comment section of the post. Social media users were stunned. McCarthy uploaded a photo of herself with her friend Adam Shankman at a charity gala to support musical director Matthew Bourne. "Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" Streisand asked. The comment was no longer visible at the time of writing. But the icon says it was all a major mistake.

She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the following statement: "OMG – I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a picture of my beautiful friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on the Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" Before Streisand's statement, McCarthy was questioned by TMZ on the matter, to which she responded: "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her."

Before clearing things up on her end, Streisand was on the receiving end of much backlash. "Babs typing away on IG like my elderly mom telling me she text someone something, and me explaining: 'No, mom, you wrote it on FB on your wall for all to see," one added under the comment section of the post. "Serving the Streisand Effect in real time," one person wrote on X, noting the deleted comment.

McCarthy has been open about her weight over the years, with Page Six reporting that she once said she was "every size on the planet." She also said she once lost 70 pounds by turning to an all-liquid diet, which she'd "never" go that route again.