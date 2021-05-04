Meghan Markle Announces New Project Inspired by Prince Harry and Son Archie

✖

Meghan Markle can officially add author to her resume. Following her exit as a senior member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is set to release her first children's book, The Bench, over the summer. With illustrations by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, the book is inspired by the special bond between Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The book was confirmed Tuesday, just two days before Archie's second birthday.

According to a press release shared via the Archwell website, The Bench tells the story of the "special bond between father and son -- as seen through a mother's eyes." Beginning as a poem Markle wrote for Harry shortly after the birth of Archie, The Bench features "a diverse group of fathers and sons" in "moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort" and "captures the evolving and expanding" of those relationships. An official Penguin Random House release says the book evokes "a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion.”"Mallory Loehr, EVP & Publisher, Random House Books for Young Readers Group, called the duchess' debut children’s book "timeless."

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," Markle said. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

The Bench is set to be released by Penguin Random House on Tuesday, June 8, just days ahead of Father's Day. Markle will narrate the audiobook edition. The children's book marks the latest endeavor for the pregnant duchess following her and Harry’s departure as working royals. After announcing their decision to step back as senior royals in January of 2020, it was announced that the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. The first title under the deal, tentatively titled Heart of Invictus, is a multi-episode docuseries about the Invictus Games. Harry, meanwhile, has since landed two separate jobs in the U.S. – in March he was confirmed to be joining startup BetterUp as chief impact officer and he has also joined the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner.