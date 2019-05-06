Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome First Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have welcomed their first child together, the proud new parents announced on Instagram.

The royal couple welcomed a baby boy on Monday, May 6. Baby Sussex was born in Windsor, with the media and royal fans quickly gathering outside the hospital in preparation of baby Sussex’s first public appearance.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement from the palace and the proud new parents read.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Per royal protocol, an official announcement will be posted with the full details on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Baby Sussex’s birth comes roughly a year after the new parents said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel and six months after Kensington Palace announced in an October statement that the couple was expecting.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

While the Duke and Duchess had not revealed the sex of their baby prior to the mini royal’s birth, it had been reported that the then-pregnant Duchess let word slip to her friends while attending her New York City baby shower in February, where she allegedly revealed that she was expecting a boy.

The royal couple did keep mum on one very important thing throughout the pregnancy: the littlest royal’s name. Following the October pregnancy announcement, top contenders seemed to be Arthur, Phillip and James for a son, and Diana, Alice, and Victoria for a daughter. At the time, it had also been reported that baby Sussex’s name would either be styled the Earl of Dumbarton if a son or Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor if a girl. However, if Queen Elizabeth overruled the decree, baby Sussex could be bestowed an HRH title.

Harry and Markle’s new addition to the Royal Family marks Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and becomes seventh in line to the British throne behind grandpa Prince Charles, uncle Prince William, cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis; and father Harry. Should William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have a fourth child, baby Sussex will fall eighth in line to the throne, with proud papa Harry moving down to seventh.