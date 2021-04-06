Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Their First Netflix Series

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first project with Netflix has been confirmed! More than six months after the couple signed a multi-year deal with the streaming company, and amid their exit from the British royal family, Netflix announced Tuesday the couple's first project under the deal will focus on a cause near and dear to their hearts – Heart of Invictus, a multi-episode docuseries about the Invictus Games.

In a tweet, the streamer noted the Duke of Sussex's close ties to the Games, an international sporting event that brings together wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. Harry founded the games in 2014 and has attended the event every year. The 2020 Invictus Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now set to take place in 2022 in The Hague, the Netherlands, with Heart of Invictus, from the couple’s Archewell Productions, set to center on the event and "follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games."

Prince Harry has been a champion of the Invictus Games since its inception so it’s fitting that Archewell’s first Netflix series will spotlight and celebrate the competition’s amazing athletes. Heart of Invictus will follow the competitors as they prepare for 2022’s games. pic.twitter.com/yM7t2qdBsw — Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2021

According to an official synopsis released by the Invictus Games, Heart of Invictus, the project's working title, will be a multi-episode series and will "reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope." Along with following the athletes competing in the 2022 event, the series will also follow the organizers as they prepare for the Games. Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara are set to lead the project, with Harry not only working behind camera as an executive producer, but also set to appear on camera in the docuseries.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," the duke said in a statement. "As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer, Netflix, said "it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts" and he "couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before." The couple signed a multi-year deal with the streaming company back in September 2020 to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. According to Sarandos, the couple "and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear." Since stepping retiring as working royals, Harry has also taken up two new jobs stateside.