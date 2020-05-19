Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Split Has Fans Speechless

Following several days of renewed speculation about their relationship status, actor Brian Austin Green confirmed he and wife Megan Fox have broken up. The couple was together for 10 years and are parents to three children, so their fans were left heartbroken after hearing the news Monday. Green and Fox first broke up in 2015, when Fox filed for divorce. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed their split on his latest podcat episode.

Fox was photographed with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, stopping at a coffee shop on Friday. The next day, Green was seen going to the same coffee shop by himself, and was not wearing his wedding ring. The 46-year-old had been seen without his ring on multiple occasions and the two have been rumored to be quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, during Monday's episode of ...With Brian Austin Green, titled "Context," he said the two have been "trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019.

Green said he knows the two will always love each other, reports Us Weekly. They will also plan on family vacations and will spend the holidays together to "really make that a focus for the kids." The couple are parents to sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.