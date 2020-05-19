Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Split Has Fans Speechless
Following several days of renewed speculation about their relationship status, actor Brian Austin Green confirmed he and wife Megan Fox have broken up. The couple was together for 10 years and are parents to three children, so their fans were left heartbroken after hearing the news Monday. Green and Fox first broke up in 2015, when Fox filed for divorce. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed their split on his latest podcat episode.
Fox was photographed with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, stopping at a coffee shop on Friday. The next day, Green was seen going to the same coffee shop by himself, and was not wearing his wedding ring. The 46-year-old had been seen without his ring on multiple occasions and the two have been rumored to be quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, during Monday's episode of ...With Brian Austin Green, titled "Context," he said the two have been "trying to sort of be apart" since the end of 2019.
Green said he knows the two will always love each other, reports Us Weekly. They will also plan on family vacations and will spend the holidays together to "really make that a focus for the kids." The couple are parents to sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.
Why would Megan Fox waste a good 15 years of relationship for a new guy? How about the beautiful 3 babies she have with her husband?— Angela Mae Llagas (@angelallagass) May 19, 2020
Green became emotional during the podcast, explaining that it "sucks" to face change after the two have known each other for 25 years. He said Fox met Machine Gun Kelly while working on a movie called Midnight in the Switchgrass. Green has not met him yet, but they discussed him. "They're just friends at this point," Green said of Fox's relationship with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.
Seriously not again!!! 🙄🙄🙄 and also why doesn’t that not surprise me at all. 😐😬😐😬 pic.twitter.com/acSxY7Dn4i— Harriet Blondell (@THEENGLISHROSEX) May 18, 2020
So far, Green sees no reason to be concerned about the relationship, saying he trusts Fox's judgement. "She's always had really good judgement," he said. "I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."
That’s to bad,I always thought they had a good marriage— frank sandersen (@frank3700) May 18, 2020
Green and Fox, 34, met when he guest-starred in an episode of Hope & Faith in 2004. Although he was 12 years old, Fox said she immediately took a liking to him. "Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg," Fox told The New York Times in 2009. "I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic."
Sad news marriage most of the time should be for life.— Kimmy Nightingale (@Kimmy852) May 19, 2020
Fox and Green split five years into their marriage, but the split was short-lived. Eight months after they broke up, Fox revealed she was pregnant with Journey. In August 2019, Fox filed to dismiss their divorce case. Green is also father to Kassius Marcil-Green, his 18-year-old son with Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil.
It’s her loss. I wish the best to Brian.— 🦋𝕸𝖗𝖘. 𝖁𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆 𝖂. 𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖗🦋 (@IAmAphroditeOz) May 19, 2020
Why they seem more happy— Kimmy Nightingale (@Kimmy852) May 18, 2020