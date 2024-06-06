Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO 'Are Talking About Having a Baby'

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's family might be growing. In a recent Bussin' With The Boys podcast interview, the rapper-turned-country music star opened about his health journey, and during the conversation he revealed that he and his wife "are talking about having a baby."

While discussing his recent weight-loss, and the process of getting more in shape, Jelly Roll explained that one big motivator was knowing he'll need to live to "at least 60" to raise a child with Bunnie. "I gotta see this kid into college," he said, then adding that he "never" imagined he'd live to see his sixties but now he's making it more of a priority to live as long as he can.

In response, Bunnie shared the clip on her Instagram and captioned it, "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026," revealing that they hope to be parents to a newborn in the next two years.

Jelly Roll and Alyssa Bunnie DeFord — aka Bunnie XO — have been married since 2016. The pair met in 2015 after Bunnie saw Jelly Roll perform a concert in Las Vegas, per Billboard. They do not share any children, though Jelly Roll does have a son and daughter from previous relationships. Bunnie is a successful podcast host, helming the wildly popular Dumb Blonde Podcast.

Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) is a musician from Nashville, Tennessee, who grew up in a suburb of Music City. As a teenager, he began a career as a rapper in the early '00s, playing local venues and selling CDs out of the trunk of his car. At the same time, he found himself in and out of prison, after getting in trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

Over the years, Jelly Roll has worked with other rappers such as Yelawolf, Lil Wyte, Tech N9ne, and Struggle Jennings. While he's incorporated country into his sound many times over the years, it wasn't until his most recent album, Whitsitt Chapel, that Jelly Roll fully embraced being a country music star.