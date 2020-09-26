Megan Fox May Have Gotten a Tattoo of Machine Gun Kelly's Name

✖

Megan Fox may have just taken a major step in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. According to E! News, Fox may have gotten a tattoo with Kelly's nickname on it. Apparently, a song on the singer's latest album, Tickets to My Downfall, hinted at the fact that both Fox and Kelly got tattoos in honor of each other.

Kelly dropped Tickets to My Downfall on Friday. On the album, one of the songs, "Banyan Tree (Interlude)," even features Fox speaking on it. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," she says on the track. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me." While Fox and Kelly are both fond of tattoos, neither of the two has revealed the ink that they supposedly got in honor of their significant other.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Fox and her estranged husband Brian Austin Green had split. The pair share three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, together. Green later confirmed on his podcast that the two split in late 2019 and had "really been trying to sort of be apart" ever since. He went on to say that he will "always" have love for Fox and hopes that the same is true on her end. Green told his listeners that the two will make an active effort to co-parent their sons and that they will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that the focus for the kids."

Fox and Kelly originally met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and the pair went public with their relationship this summer. Over the past several months, both Kelly and Fox have opened up about their relationship publicly. The "My Bloody Valentine" singer told Howard Stern during an interview that his relationship with the Transformers star was a uniquely special one. "After I made... the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that," he shared. "I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist." Fox said something similar about their connection when they appeared on the Give Them Lala... With Randall podcast, explaining, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right way."