Brian Austin Green Shades Megan Fox After Her Post About 'Achingingly Beautiful Boy' Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green is showing his petty side when it comes to Megan Fox's new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. The Beverly Hills 90210 actor made his feelings about the new relationship obvious on Instagram Thursday, mimicking his estranged wife's romantic caption on a photo of her with the rapper on photos of his children.

Fox captioned the original photo, in which she and Kelly appear to have just come back from a swim, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours." Green then made how he felt about that clear with a post of his own, featuring photos of his kids — Kassius, 18, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil, and the sons he shares with Fox, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," he wrote in the caption.

People were quick to notice the dual posts. "Ahhh I see what u did there ... I achingly like it," one person commented, while another wrote, "That's it... you win the Internet today!" Others called Green out for what they saw as immature. "Now we know why she broke up with you. Your children must be more mature than you. Move on," one person commented. Another person chimed in, "So unnecessary to bring the kids into it. You were handling the situation like a man now not so much. two wrongs don't make a right."

Fox and Kelly first met in March on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Last month on Give Them Lala ... With Randall, Fox recalled knowing "something was going to come from" Kelly's casting as soon as she learned he would be co-starring with her. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox remembered. "I could feel that some wild s— was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she continued. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Green confirmed in May that he and his wife had been separated for months after growing apart, but said on his podcast that Fox and Kelly were "just friends at this point." He continued, "I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."