Meat Loaf’s Daughter Writes Touching Tribute After Rock Legend’s Death at 74

A day after it was reported that rock star Meat Loaf had died, his daughter Pearl Aday paid tribute to him on social media. According to Entertainment Tonight, Aday honored her father by posting a short but sweet message on Instagram on Saturday morning. Meat Loaf, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday at the age of 74. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his daughters, Pearl and Amanda Aday, and his wife, Deborah Gillespie.

Aday posted a photo of herself and her dad on stage for the tribute. Alongside the image, she shared nothing but love for her late father. She wrote, “I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever.” Aday is the daughter of Meat Loaf and his ex-wife, Leslie Edmonds. The rock star adopted her when she was a young girl after he married Edmonds in 1979. He would later split from Edmonds in 2001. ET noted that Aday was once a member of Meat Loaf’s touring band in the 90s.

Aday’s tribute comes shortly after the family released a statement about the singer’s passing. In their statement, they reflected on the legacy that Meat Loaf is leaving behind, which includes countless albums and films. The message began, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement continued. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!” Meat Loaf’s passing occurred months after he opened up about a medical issue that he was facing. In November, he revealed that he had four back surgeries. However, he was adamant that this wouldn’t prevent him from producing new music. At the time, he told his fans that he would be back in the studio in the new year.