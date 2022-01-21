Meat Loaf Mourned: Tributes Flood Social Media for ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer Following His Death

Celebrities and fans alike are paying tribute to a music legend after it was announced that Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose Bat Out of Hell album became one of the best-selling of all time, died. The larger-than-life singer, real name Marvin Lee Aday, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20 at the age of 74, prompting an outpouring of tributes and messages of condolences.

Meat Loaf’s death was confirmed in a post shared to his official Facebook page early Friday morning. That post read, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.” It continued, “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”

Born in Dallas, Texas in 1947, Meat Loaf had a decades-long career that earned him a large and loyal fanbase. His 1977 debut album, Bat Out of Hell, has sold over 43 million copies worldwide to date and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry of America no less than 14 times. That album features hits like “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” He also had a successful acting career, appearing in titles including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne’s World. News of his passing came as a shock to many, with many of Meat Loaf’s fellow artists, collaborators, and fans taking to social media to pay tribute.

“Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer,’” singer Cher wrote. “Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”

“RIP Meat Loaf,” tweeted one fan. “‘Bat Out of Hell’ is one of those albums that’s genuinely as good as its sales figures suggest. the weird ’90s follow-up is great too if you like bombast.”

“R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends,” Boy George shared. “He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

“The first album I bought, wee record shop Shettleston rd 1978,” recalled one person. “I carried it home like a new baby, opened the record player, took off my Donny Osmond LP, placed Meat Loaf on the turntable, dropped the needle & sat back on my single bed to let the HUGE music wave over my soul.”

“Meat Loaf was an absolute one off and Bat Out Of Hell is a straight 10 out of 10 album,” wrote somebody else in their tribute. “The title track is an always will be my impossibly long karaoke choice. (Also, Fight Club). RIP Meat x.”

“Bat Out of Hell was part of my childhood,” wrote another person. “Meat clutching a silk scarf, forward-rolling on stage, him as Eddie in Rocky Horror, Cher looking like a badass in Dead Ringer for Love. We had BOOH for the ending song at Dad’s funeral and we so needed it. GNU Meat Loaf. Thank you.”

“God I loved Bat Out of Hell. Soundtrack to my youth,” tweeted somebody else. “Sad news RIP Meatloaf. Extraordinary voice Phenomenonal character.”