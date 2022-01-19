Meagan Good Solidifies Her Single Status in Instagram Updates

Meagan Good may be going through a divorce but she isn’t fretting over being newly single. The Harlem star and her soon-to-be ex-husband DeVon Franklin surprised fans when they announced they were divorcing after nine years of marriage. Franklin filed divorce documents in an L.A. courtroom just ahead of the new year in December citing irreconcilable differences. Per his filing, the two were separated for four months before officially deciding to call it quits. The former couple released a joint statement to PEOPLE and via Instagram after news of the split broke, writing in part: “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.” And now, Good wants everyone to know just how single she is.

Good recently posted a series of photos to her Instagram account of her at an LA Rams game. On the back of her jersey are the words: “Ms. Good if ya nasty.” It’s a declaration of her new life. Her Instagram bio previously read: “Mrs. Franklin if ya nasty.” She’s since changed it back to her maiden name. The words are a twist on lyrics from Janet Jackson’s hit single, “Nasty.” In the song, Jackson sings about not being cat-called by men, saying, “No my first name ain’t baby, it’s Janet, Ms. Jackson if ya nasty.”

Good has been on a press tour recently for her Prime Video show. The 40-year-old actress said in an interview on The Real that she’s been on a journey for some time now. “It’s been amazing, like so many transitions,” she said. “Projects that I prayed for, just health transitions, just taking a moment to really take everything in and get myself, my spirit, my soul ready for 40. It’s been a whirlwind with the show and the movies. It’s crazy. It’s a blessing.”

Good also revealed that she quit drinking for six months and has been in intense therapy over the past year to delve into self-healing. She married Franklin, a movie producer and pastor, in 2012 after a year and a half of dating. The two remained celibate until their wedding day. At the time, Good’s sexy dress attire came under much scrutiny from Franklin’s Christian followers.

The divorce appears to be amicable. A settlement is already reported to be in the works. Though Franklin was not present in September and October with Good as she attended red carpet events for her new series, he did praise her work in an Instagram post, calling her one of the best actresses. He also still regards Good as the love of his life.