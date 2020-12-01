Paul Walker Mourned by Vin Diesel on 7th Anniversary of His Death: 'Not a Day Passes'

✖

Vin Diesel paid tribute to Paul Walker on the anniversary of his death seven years ago. He shared a photo of the two in black and white, “Seven years, not a day passes, all love. Always.” His tribute joins the like of Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, who also commented on the Fast and the Furious star’s tribute.

The daughter of Walker commented, “My forever angel. My two protectors and supporters. He’s with us always, so blessed to call him and you dad and best friend. Endless love.” On her own page, Walker shared an image of her as a child napping along with her father, “A silly day to remember in sadness.” She noted that the day is not for feeling down but for remembering the happiness he brought into her life. On her post, fellow Fast and the Furious star, Tyrese Gibson, commented underneath that he, too, misses her father every day, “I know none of this has been easy especially days like this.” Natalie Emmanuel, who appeared in three films in the franchise, echoed a similar sentiment, telling Walker that she was the greatest thing he brought into this world.

Walker’s death in 2013 occurred shortly after his daughter celebrated her 15th birthday. He died as a passenger in a fiery car crash that left him and his friend dead. The accident occurred in Southern California. It was a single-car crash that was a result of speeding. The two were driving a Porsche Carrera GT. When officials arrived on scene, they were met with a car up in flames with both men pronounced dead on scene.

The personal account of Walker, which is managed by members of his namesake foundation, also paid tribute to him seven years after his tragic loss. The account’s post called him a “gracious and humble man” for which he will always be remembered, and urged its followers to donate to the foundation to “honor his legacy.”

Walker starred in six of the Fast and the Furious movies. Furious 7 was released after his death in 2015 and saw him star posthumously. It served as his final film role. Forty-years-old at the time of his death, Walker also had two other movies released after his death that was involved in. These included Hours in 2013 and Brick Mansions in 2014. He also served as an executive producer of Pawn Shop Chronicles that came out at the end of 2013.