Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Marks His Death Anniversary With Sweet Family Photo

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker marked the seventh anniversary of her father's death with a sweet throwback photo showing herself as a child, napping on her father's shoulder. The Fast and the Furious franchise star died on Nov. 30, 2013, at age 40 following a single-car crash, alongside his friend, driver Roger Rodas. Walker's death came before he finished work on Furious 7, which was eventually released in 2015 after re-writes and reshoots.

"A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow, 22, wrote. "Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping." The photo earned thousands of messages of support, including one from Walker's co-star, Tyrese Gibson. "We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father every day," Gibson wrote. "Prayers love and light to you angel... I know none of this has been easy especially days like this."

"We miss him so much. Of all the things he gave to the world....... You are the most beautiful of them all," Nathalie Emmanuel, who starred in Furious 7, wrote. Fans offered their condolences as well. "always in our hearts. rest in peace paul and roger," one person wrote. "He was a legend, we will never forget him," another added.

Meadow frequently posts tributes to her father on important occasions, including his birthday. On Sept. 12, she shared an old photo of her father holding her when she was a toddler. "The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow wrote. Meadow moved to Los Angeles to live with Walker just a year before his death, after growing up in Hawaii with her mother, Rebecca McBrain. Meadow is Walker's only child.

Today, Meadow is a model and keeps her father's legacy alive with the Paul Walker Foundation. "One of the key ways she plans to meet this challenge is by helping ocean leaders of tomorrow become beacons in the fight to protect our oceans, wildlife, and ourselves," reads a statement on the charity's website. Outside of acting, Walker's other passion was marine biology, and he even wanted to pursue it as a career before his acting career took off, notes Entertainment Weekly. "The passion for marine biology is still there," Walker said in 2011. "That was my first passion, so I still find other ways to fulfill that."

In a 2011 interview with a German outlet, Walker said he was fascinated by the sea because it is "just a big mystery," adding that there are "more alien in the ocean than I think are probably alien up in space." Walker continued, "You know, we’re finding creatures living at depths that we thought were completely impossible. They’re living by sea vents where the temperature is so hot that we thought it would basically sterilize the water, so to find anything living in those environments is mind-blowing. And if it’s not the depths, it’s something in the sand, it’s a crazy octopus that was never before realized or identified. I like that. As much as we like to think we know, it’s just a reminder of how little we actually do."