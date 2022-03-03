‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Reveals Painful Injury

Mayans M.C. star Vincent Vargas thought he was going to have a chill vacation with his family in Anaheim, CA, at the Great Wolf Lodge, but unfortunately, nature had other plans. The actor shared on his Instagram account that while he was wearing flip flops, he managed to dislocate his pinkie toe. Vargas shared several videos and photos of the injury and shared that they were having trouble finding someone to push the toe back into the socket.

Eventually, Vargas made it to the appropriate health care professional, who assessed that the toe was not only dislocated but fractured as well. Vargas eventually received the care that he needed, but it was quite a journey to get there.

Fans have been waiting impatiently for season four of Mayans M.C. to premiere, and it’s finally on the way. New episodes featuring the motorcycle gang originally introduced in Sons of Anarchy will begin airing on FX on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu, alongside the first three seasons.

The series is set just over two years after the events in Sons of Anarchy and is set in Santo Padre, a fictional California city close to the border with Mexico. J.D. Pardo stars as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is now a full-patch member of the Mayans M.C. Like Sons of Anarchy, it also has a massive ensemble cast, including Clayton Cardenas as EZ’s brother Angel and Sarah Bolger as EZ’s former girlfriend Emily Galindo. Other members of the cast include Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, and Emilio Rivera.

Season 4 sees three stars added to the main roster. Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vargas were all promoted to the main cast. Their roles as Hank “El Tranq” Loza, Neron “Creeper” Vargas, and Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez were recurring for the first three seasons. Mayans M.C. was created by Sons of Anarchy mastermind Kurt Sutter with Elgin James. Sutter served as executive producer and co-showrunner with James for the first two seasons. After FX received complaints about Sutter’s on-set behavior, he was fired and cut ties with the network.