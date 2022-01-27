‘Sons of Anarchy’: 8 of the Worst Characters Across Its 7 Seasons

Sons of Anarchy had some great characters that were beloved by fans from start to finish, but it also had some characters that were just the absolute worst. By that, we mean they were so awful and cruel that you just loved to hate them. There were characters so vicious that when they finally met their end, it was hard for fans to contain their excitement.

Arguably, the show also had a lot of anti-hero characters as well, people who were too complex and complicated to just write off as a villain. Still, though, there are a number of others who were despicable and completely irredeemable. Scroll down to check out a list of the worst and most despicable characters to ever appear in Sons of Anarchy — as originally shared by What Culture — and let us know in the comments which one you hated most!

Hector Salazar

Played by: Jose Pablo Cantillo

Salazar gets no sympathy from fans for many reasons, but if his despicable character had to be boiled down to one specific moment it would likely be when he beat up Lumpy, a gym owner who was friendly with SAMCRO.

After the incident, he tries to blame the beating on the Mayans but is found out and then kidnaps Jax’s wife Tara. That particular decision gets him stabbed to death by Jax.

Georgie Caruso

Played by: Tom Arnold

Georgie Caruso was probably the biggest sleazebag that ever appeared on Sons of Anarchy.

His most heinous act, however, was murdering Otto’s wife and then quickly leaving town without owning up to his actions.

Georgie did eventually show his face around town again though, much to his own detriment as the Sons made him pay for his crimes.

Ethan Zobelle

Played by: Adam Arkin

A secret Nazi in businessman’s clothing, Ethan Zobelle got sideways of the Sons when he threatened them for selling weapons to minorities.

They didn’t take too kindly to his behavior and let him know just where he could go.

Zobelle then had Jax’s mother Gemma kidnapped and assaulted as retaliation and then skipped town. The Sons never caught him.

Galen O’Shay

Played by: Timothy V. Murphy

While the Sons dealt with a lot of frustrating characters in their time, IRA-connected Galen O’Shay may have been one of the most annoying.

O’Shay constantly proved to be a point of contention for Jax especially, but really no one liked him.

Near the end of the show’s sixth season Jax finally kills O’Shay and most fans will tell you that it was like a weight had lifted.

Damon Pope

Played by: Harold Perrineau

Damon Pope was in many ways the opposite of Ethan Zobelle, but in other ways he was similar.

They both put on the “upstanding citizen” costume to hide their misdeeds, with Pope’s being that he was a secret Oakland, California crime lord.

He murders Tig’s daughter in a terribly brutal way, and then has Opie beaten to death in jail. Jax and Tig eventually exacted revenge, however, when they trick him into meeting somewhere secluded and shoot him.

Lee Toric

Played by: Donal Logue

Lee Toric was a cop who came to town looking to avenge the death of his sister. That sounds noble on the surface, but Toric was anything but noble.

Essentially, a dirty ex-law enforcement officer, Toric never tried to get justice, he only sought revenge. Which wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t against everyone’s favorite motorcycle-riding outlaws.

After leaving a trail of corrupt “police work” in his wake, Toric was eventually killed by Otto, the same SAMCRO member who killed his sister.

Clay Morrow

Played by: Ron Perlman

So, this entry is very controversial, no doubt. Many fans may not agree, but Clay was a pretty dark and merciless character.

He showed signs of regret near the end, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was both self-destructive and explosively-destructive. Meaning, he hurt a lot of other people while hurting himself.

Clay’s life of violence and crime caught up to him in the end, and while it was hard to see him go, it also was not that shocking.

Agent June Stahl

Played by: Ally Walker

While the previous entry may be arguable, there is no doubt whatsoever, that this last one is spot on.

Agent June Stahl was, without question, the worst, most despicable character to ever face off against the Sons. She constantly played both sides of the fence, and attempted to get multiple SAMCRO members to turn on their own. Repeatedly.

She weaponized information and was personally responsible for multiple murders and unspeakable crimes.

Stahl eventually met her end while pleading for her life. Unfortunately for her, her cries fell on deaf ears.