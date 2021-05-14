'Mayans M.C.' Star Frankie Loyal Talks Possible Outcome for 'Brotherhood' Following Season 3 Finale (Exclusive)

✖

Following an explosive conclusion that possibly left members of the Santo Padre charter's life in the balance, the Mayans M.C. Season 3 finale was a lot to take in for fans. No doubt the actors and writers, alongside showrunner Elgin James, executed a wildly perfect finale that left fans at the edge of their seats. But while the open-ended episode has viewers positively curious about what will happen to their favorite characters, the actors are just as mystified over the ambiguous final moments of Episode 10.

During an exclusive sit-down interview with series star, Frankie Loyal, who plays the beloved role of Hank, the actor explained how he's not even sure how his charter will simmer the flames on this one. "You know, to be honest, I don't know," Loyal said. At the end of the finale, the ongoing feud between Santo Padre and other fellow Mayan charters came to a head as EZ (JD Pardo) finds himself facing a gate being banged on by what seems like every other Mayans charter, as they seek revenge for past deaths.

He continued: "I will say, knowing the brotherhood and the dynamic of each character — nobody on our team, our charter, is gonna back down and if we're going to go, we're not going to go quietly. You come for one of ours, we'll take two of yours. Well, if there's an army of them, we're not gonna go down quietly, but I don't think we're gonna go down, we're gonna give it all we got."

Loyal isn't the only cast member curious as to what will happen next. Michael Irby, who plays the role of Santo Padre's president, Bishop, is also asking the same thing. "Honestly, it doesn't look good for them," he told PopCulture. "I read the script and I saw there was a few Mayans outside of the gate, and [then] I watched it — because I wasn't there that day; we shot that on a different day. I watched, I said, 'Holy cow guys!' there's only six of us in here, there's only six of us in here! We're falling apart right now. I don't even know if our heads are in it."

Season 3 has been an emotional roller coaster for each and every character as fans have been able to dive into each of their backgrounds, gaining more of a well-rounded picture of why some Mayans members are the way they are. In addition to showing their tough side, Hank showed a side that fans have grown smitten with as he's offered to be a support system to Nails (Justina Adorno), the woman he's interested in, as she recently revealed she's pregnant.

However, after it was revealed that Nails and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are engaged — all while Hank is unaware Angel is also the father to Nails' baby. When asked where Loyal thinks Hank and Nails' relationship is going to go in Season 4, he admitted that he thinks Hank is "crushed," and noted it's going to be "interesting to see how that plays out."

While Loyal is thrilled that he and his castmates and crew are gearing up for another season of Mayans M.C., he's been keeping busy with other projects in the meantime. While he wasn't able to give much detail on an upcoming project he's keeping busy with right now, he did confirm he's "been working on a new project" that's he's really "excited" about, revealing it's a "cartoon, but not in the way you would think [...] it's legit" — all the more while giving fans an even bigger reason to sit on the edge of their seats as they anticipate what he's been up to.

