Maya Hawke Bashes Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Generation: 'They Really F—ed Us'

Maya Hawke has some strong words for the world to hear. More specifically, Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has a major message for those in her parents' generation. In a new interview with Nylon, published on Tuesday, Hawke explained that her message for her parents' generation comes as she, and many others around the world, are currently "going through it" amidst the coronavirus crisis.

In her interview, Hawke began by recounting the advice that her famous parents gave her as she set out on her own path in the entertainment industry. According to the Stranger Things star, Thurman had some "reservations" about her becoming a public figure because of the emphasis that the industry places on things such as appearance, age, and other things that you can't control. Hawke also addressed the fact that she, and others her age, are involved in an incredibly different industry than the one in which her parents got their start.

“It just used to be more glamorous,” she explained, whilst noting that movies have bigger budgets for big dramatic feature film projects. “It’s not so glamorous anymore. There’s almost no such thing as a movie star anymore. There can be an appearance of one for a second. Now there’s a bajillion actors with a following. It’s a lot more everyman.”

Hawke doubled down on her comments elsewhere in the interview. She noted that this topic about the past and future of Hollywood has been at the forefront of her mind amidst this health pandemic. According to the actor, she's currently struggling to envision life post-pandemic, as she noted, “It just seems impossible. I can’t even envision the future where I get on a new indie set. It sounds like it’s a million years away." Hawke continued to expound upon this topic by saying that she believes that her parents' generation has "f—ed us."

“I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics,” she said. “We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f—ed us.”

Still, Hawke is doing her best to get through this quarantine period. She is currently self-isolating with her family. Just last week, she even posted a photo of herself with Thurman as the two watched one of the White House's coronavirus task force press conferences.