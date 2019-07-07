Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s Daughter Maya Is in ‘Stranger Things,’ and She’s Everyone’s Favorite New Star

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke‘s daughter, Maya Hawke, stole the show in Stranger Things Season 3, and fans are already rallying around her with frantic obsession. Hawke, 20, bears a striking resemblance to both of her parents, and is a strong performer in her own right. With Hawke joining Stranger Things Season 3, the world is now embracing this rising star.

Hawke plays Robin, a newcomer to the cast who is nevertheless thrust into the main lineup. On the surface, she is an “alternative girl,” working a boring job at the mall alongside Steve (Joe Keery) and quipping at the small town monotony of life. However, she quickly proves her cleverness and aids Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve and the others in unraveling the latest supernatural mysteries in town.

Hawke thrives in this role, as many fans have already noticed. Social media has filled with praise for Hawke, with many wondering how they haven’t seen her in anything before. For the answer, they need only look to Ethan Hawke’s own proud dad post on Instagram.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women,” he wrote. “Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman [sic], get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing.”

Not only did this glowing praise warm fans’ hearts, it set some on a quest to become Hawke’s biggest fan before the role can be stolen by someone else. Hawke saw an overnight explosion of online “Stan culture,” with fans pledging their fealty to her in impassioned online diatribes.

The love for Hawke is not confined to Twitter posts, either. BuzzFeed published an editorial by Jamie Jirak titled “I’m Obsessed With Maya Hawke From ‘Stranger Things 3′ And How Much She Looks Like Her Parents,” and countless other outlets have taken up the cry as well. Hawke won instant fame for her performance, as well as the expertly done LGBTQ representation of her character, and Robin’s genuine platonic friendship with Steve.

So far, Netflix has not announced official plans for another season, although most assume that the smash hit series will be back for another round. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Millie Bobby Brown hinted that another season was being planned.

“The Duffer Brothers are like my older brothers,” she said. “So I call them all the time, and I definitely try to press them on little clues and hints. I know things here and there, but nothing deep or something I could tell you about.”

“If there was a season four,” she added. “We would be really excited. But right now, we have to see how season three goes and how fans react to it.”

For many fans, Stranger Things needs to return just to provide more screen time for Hawke as Robin. Stranger Things Season 3 is available on Netflix now. She will be seen next in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.