‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Nearly Nude Video

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke sent Instagram into a tizzy on Sunday when she posted video nearly baring it all. Hawke, the 21-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, posted a video walking around Burbank, California, production facility Loyal Studios while only wearing a button-up shirt wrapped around her body. The young star barely avoids a wardrobe malfunction in the racy clip, which can be seen by scrolling over in the below Instagram gallery.

The clip shows Hawke embarrassed as she has to parade around the studio without clothes. She jokes to the camera that this is “glamorous” life of an actress.

“Hi, welcome into the life of a movie star. If you were ever wondering what it was like to be famous, this is it,” Maya jokingly says. “It’s very glamorous and sexy, and everybody wants to sleep with you and kiss you all the time. People give you lots of free food and free clothes and free alcohol, and basically I never pay for anything myself. I’m drunk right now.”

Maya, who played Robin Buckley in Stranger Things Season 3, also points out that she is covered with bruises on her back. However, she was not in any sort of fight or accident. She revealed that she underwent a cupping skin treatment.

The video, which was accompanied by an preview of the final product of the shoot, has been liked more than 550,000 times.

In the comments, fans seem to be loving the bit. Many fawned over Maya’s looks, while others compared her to her mom.

“You look amazing [Maya Hawke],” one user wrote.

A second wrote, “This is the exact content I signed up for.”

A third added, “This is so wild! You sound JUST like your mom [Uma Thurman].“

In addition to Stranger Things, Maya can also be seen in the movie Ladyworld, the BBC miniseries Little Women and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also appears in the upcoming movies Human Capital and Mainstream.

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari