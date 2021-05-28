Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Quit Doing Rom-Coms

✖

Matthew McConaughey may still be adding acting credits to his name, but there is one genre he is steering clear from. After starring in several romantic comedies in the span of just a decade – including The Wedding Planner, How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure To Launch, Fool's Gold, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – the actor said he is officially done with rom-coms, and he has a very sweet reason for the decision.

Speaking to AARP of his decision to step into his next era free of rom-coms, which he called his "McConnaissance," 51-year-old actor recalled "saying, 'Eff the bucks, I'm going for the experience.'" Widely known as "the go-to rom-com guy" at the time, McConaughey said he "enjoyed making them, and they paid well," though his life was pivoting. He "found the love of my life" in his wife, Camila Alves, whom he married in 2012, and they "had a newborn coming." McConaughey said "there's a certain buoyancy built into rom-coms that isn't about hanging your hat on humanity, like a drama is," and in this time of his life he was "going very deep… and I wanted to do work that reflected my personal vitality."

The decision to quit rom-coms led to struggles, McConaughey admitted, as "no matter how much of a pay cut I would take, dramas were not being offered to me." Although some "thought I was out of my freaking mind," the actor said his wife "said, 'If we're going to do this, we're not going to half-a– it.'" At her encouragement, McConaughey "quit" and "went on a sabbatical away from Hollywood. I said no to every rom-com script that came my way. I turned down one for $14.5 million." Eventually, "word got around Hollywood I'd done that, and they said, 'McConaughey's not bluffing. Quit sending him romantic comedies!'" After almost two years, and the actor resigning himself to the fact that "it was time for a new chapter in my life," the offers began rolling in. The actor said he "unbranded those two years to then rebrand. All of a sudden, I became a new, novel idea. The dramas came my way, and I jumped on them."

While McConaughey may be done with rom-coms, he is also looking ahead to a new career endeavor. Over the past several months, the actor has teased his potential to enter the political arena, something he again opened up about with AARP. The actor said that in his next chapter, he will "step into some sort of leadership position," though at the moment, he doesn't "know what that is yet. Politics? Another book? A ministry?" He said his goal is to "help others” as we “coming out of a time of limbo and evolving, as people and as a nation. We've got to come together and have some sort of unity – I think everyone can agree we can use that."