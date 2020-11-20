Matthew McConaughey Says He's 'Possibly' up for a 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Sequel 

✖

While Matthew McConaughey's political ambitions might be on the backburner, the actor's movie career is not. The Oscar-winner, who once tried so hard to shed his rom-com image, said he would consider returning to the genre to make a sequel to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. The hit film opened in 2003 and co-stars Kate Hudson, who also recently suggested a "good amount of time" has passed to make a movie about their characters again.

When asked about reuniting with Hudson for a sequel, McConnaughey said "possibly," before noting how easy it would be to continue the story. "I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up, you know, teed up for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one," McConaughey told E!'s Daily Pop. McConaughey also pointed out the movie "lasts" and people "still love that one." He "enjoyed" the movie as well.

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days was based on the book by Michele Alexander and Jeannie Long. It stars Hudson as Andie Anderson, a magazine writer inspired to write an article about how to break up with a guy. McConaughey stars as ad executive Ben Barry, who tries to prove he can get a woman to fall in love with him in 10 days. Hudson and McConaughey later reunited in 2008 for Fool's Gold.

In a recent interview with Elle, Hudson said she still thinks about their How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days characters. "I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now," Hudson said in August. She later predicted Andie would be "running something at this point."

McConaughey might look back fondly on How to Lose a Guy, but he once tried to get as far away from romantic comedies as possible. In 2010, he quit the genre, stepping away from movies for two years before returning to take on more serious roles. By 2014, he had won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club. McConaughey told Daily Pop he never regretted walking away from romantic comedies, even if it meant missing a $14.5 million check.

"I was very clear...look, intellectually, that was a hard one to say 'no' to," the Greenlights author said. "Just looking at that sheer number—are you kidding me? Wow. But I knew I needed to remain on my sabbatical from the films I had been doing for my own soul. And so, no, I never regretted it. But boy, saying 'no' to that really solidified my stance for myself. I was like, okay, I'm not breaking now."