Matt Damon Tells Story About George Clooney Pooping in a Kitty Litter Box at Kennedy Center Honors

George Clooney's prankster ways are well-known, but pal Matt Damon is determined to remind the world just how far he's willing to go to get a laugh. In an E! News sneak peek of the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, airing Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS, Damon takes to the stage with a hilariously unpredictable speech honoring his friend.

"It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars," Damon says about his longtime friend and co-star. "So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honorees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication – Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck."

"And then I think of George, a man who defected in Richard Kind's kitty litter box as a joke," Damon continued, landing the punch line. "A man who once stole Bill Clinton's stationery and wrote fake notes to actors, saying how much the President loved their movies."

This isn't the first time Clooney's litter box prank has come up. Last year, Clooney cracked up recalling the story on the podcast SmartLess, hosted by Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. The Up in the Air star revealed that while he and Kind were roommates, they had a pet cat, whose poop Clooney began removing from the litter box and flushing down the toilet because he was bored.

"My little kitty. He hasn't taken a s- in, I think, three days," Clooney recalled Kind telling him. "And then he takes the cat to the vet, and they give him this kitty Metamucil. And so now this little kitty is s-ting 15 times a day, and I am scooping it all up because I have nothing else to do. I have no idea why. It's just funny."

The Oceans Eleven star continued that after a couple of weeks, "the light bulb goes off" and he realized what he had to do: "I must take a s- in the cat box." Clooney added, "Now there is this moment when I'm squatted down over a cat box where I'm going, 'Really? I mean, it's funny. It's good. But I'm not sure it's how I want to be remembered...' The cat is like six-inches long. It's a tiny cat."

When Kind eventually figured out what his roommate had been doing, he wasn't happy. "He gets madder and madder and madder," Clooney remembered. "And then finally he says, 'I understand humor! Defecation doesn't make me laugh!'" The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on CBS Dec. 28.