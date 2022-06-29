George Clooney and Julia Roberts Reunite in First Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Ticket to Paradise'

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have reunited on-screen for a new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise, and fans can now see the movie's first trailer. This marks the pair's first re-teaming since Money Monster in 2016. In addition to Clooney and Roberts, Ticket to Paradise also stars Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo.

A synopsis of the film reads: "University of Chicago graduate Wren Butler (Lourd) accompanies her best friend Lily (Dever) on a post-graduation jaunt to Bali. After Lily abruptly decides to marry a local, her divorced parents (Clooney and Roberts) try to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they once made 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Wren stays in Bali for the festivities and, in the process, finds her own love with a local doctor." The film is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 21.

Clooney and Roberts first worked together on Ocean's Eleven in 2001. They then since starred opposite one another in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) and Ocean's Twelve (2004). It was more than a decade later before the pair worked together again, in 2013's August: Osage County, which Roberts starred in and Clooney produced. Finally, they were both leads in Money Monster (2016), with Ticket to Paradise marking their fifth time on-screen together and their sixth film together overall.

Back in May, Roberts was speaking with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival in France, when she was asked about the upcoming film. "Christ. I knew this would come up," she quipped. "Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready?" Variety noted that Roberts then flashed a "big smile" and said, "George, isn't he great!?"

The actress confirmed that the film is "a romantic comedy," and added, "I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself." She continued, "I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.'" Roberts then teased, "I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

Most recently, Roberts appeared in the Starz limited series Gaslit, alongside Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, and Darby Camp. That series recently aired its finale on June 12. Clooney's last role was in the 2020 sci-fi drama The Midnight Sky, which he also directed. That film is available to stream on Netflix.